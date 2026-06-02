New OTT Releases This Week: June 3–5, 2026

It’s that time of the week again, refresh your watchlist with these latest and new OTT releases across Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV, Zee 5, and more! There are many titles ranging from slice-of-life to psychological thrillers, offering a wide range of genres for every streamer. If your watchlist is currently empty, consider adding these new OTT releases of the week to your watchlist!

New OTT releases scheduled for this week!

June 3

Made in India: A Titan Story

This series explores the story of the visionary businessman Xersex Desai, who dreams of building a homegrown watch brand under the mentorship of JRD Tata.

OTT: Amazon MX Player

Michael Jackson: The Verdict

These three documentaries showcase the courtroom proceedings of Santa Maria, where Michael Jackson was acquitted of ten felony charges, including child sexual molestation. While there were no cameras in the courtroom, key characters from the trial come forward in this extensive documentary to narrate the perspectives from the prosecution and the defence.

OTT: Netflix

June 4

Maa Behen

Starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga, this dark crime-comedy thriller revolves around a widowed mother and her daughters who now have a corpse in their house. The trio must work together to figure out how the corpse appeared in their house, as well as hide the body in a nosy neighbourhood, where no secret is safe.

OTT: Netflix

The Witness

Based on a chilling true story, this series offers us the story of Rachel Nickell, who was murdered on Wimbledon Common, through the eyes of her partner, André Hanscombe, and their son, Alex. The story expands on how a family is affected amid media scrutiny and a faulty police investigation.

OTT: Netflix

June 5

Teach You a Lesson

Adapted from a famous webtoon by the name Get Schooled, this action-packed Korean drama should be on your radar!

Classrooms in South Korea need a reset, with teachers left helpless between arrogant students and their enabling parents. A new agency, the Educational Rights Protection Agency (ERPA), is formed to tackle school violence by using unconventional methods to enforce discipline and accountability.

OTT: Netflix

Cape Fear

This psychological thriller series spanning 10 episodes tells the story of a happily married legal power couple, Anna and Tom Bowden. Their perfect lives are upturned with the release of a notorious killer, Max Cady. There’s only one thing on Max’s mind– revenge against the attorneys, Anna and Tom, who put him in prison. He decides to slowly tear their marriage apart from the inside out through meticulous planning.

This series is an adaptation of John D. MacDonald’s novel The Executioners.

OTT: Apple TV

Gullak season 5

The new season of this beloved slice-of-life drama series is back with new additions to the house. With a freshly painted house, new appliances, and endless electricity bills, the Mishra family is handling the new changes well. Santosh is obsessing over the bills, and the family’s sons are navigating the pressures hinted at in the previous season.

OTT: Sony LIV

Patriot

This political espionage thriller stars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and more in leading roles. A tech specialist-turned-whistleblower uncovers the truth about a military spyware which is being weaponised to blackmail and silence the public. He teams up with a former soldier and a colleague to expose this conspiracy.

OTT: Zee 5

Work may be a constant in our daily lives, but let entertainment have a space in your day with these new OTT releases of the week! Let us know in the comments below which of these new releases will be flickering on your screen all this week.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.