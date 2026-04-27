Top new OTT releases to stream this week!

It’s the beginning of another week, and it’s time to update your watchlist! OTT platforms have come forward with a wide range of titles, ranging from crime thrillers like Undekhi: The Final Battle and Glory, heartwarming self-discovery stories like Je m’appelle Agneta and My Dearest Señorita and more. If your weekly watchlist is empty and you are on the hunt for the latest titles, here are 13 top new OTT releases of the week!

Top new OTT releases of the week to have on your watchlist!

April 27

1. Straight to Hell

This biological drama stars Erika Toda as Japan’s most infamous fortune-teller, Kazuko Hosoki. Spanning six decades of the fortune teller’s life, starting from her teenage years working in the post-war period in Japan, to her drastic rise as the ‘Queen of Ginza‘ and her unforgettable presence on Japanese television.

OTT Platform: Netflix

April 29

2. The House of the Spirits

This is the first Spanish-language adaptation of Isabel Allende’s first published novel, La casa de los espíritus, which introduced magic realism. The series will follow three generations of women, Clara, Blanca, and Alba, across a century where the family endured political upheaval, historical turmoil, and class struggle.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Je m’appelle Agneta

After being stuck in her boring routine, Agneta craves change. So, after being recently unemployed, Agneta decides to accept an au pair job for a Swedish boy in France. Turns out the boy, Einar, is actually an elderly, demented gentleman. This prompts the beginning of an emotional and heartwarming journey of self-discovery and hope.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Widow’s Bay

If you love horror-comedy, this will be right up your alley! Mayor Tom Loftis is doing his best to change a superstitious New England island into a tourist destination. The locals believe the island is cursed, but the mayor thinks otherwise. When a flock of tourists arrive, the old tales of horror play out to be true. Blending genuine horror with comedy, this series is a must-watch!

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

6. Should I Marry A Murderer?

This Netflix true-crime documentary follows Caroline Muirhead, a forensic pathologist, whose world collapses when her fiancé, Alexander McKellar, confesses to a murder and discloses the location of the body. The victim was a retired naval officer who disappeared on a remote stretch of Scottish road in 2017, named The Vanishing Cyclist. Caroline decides to stay engaged to Alexander while gathering evidence against him, leading the police to the victim’s burial site.

OTT Platform: Netflix

April 30

7. Batchmates

This Telugu original series revolves around a group of friends who navigate through love, friendship, and problems that occur outside of college life.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

8. Man on Fire

Based on A J Quinnell’s book series, this action thriller tells the tale of a Special Forces veteran who fights to keep his mentor’s daughter alive from the deadly people who want to kill her. This series will delve deeper into Creasy’s moral boundaries and trauma than any film adaptation.

This is one of the most anticipated new OTT releases of this week, making it a must-watch!

OTT Platform: Netflix

May 1

9. Glory

Set in a small-town boxing hub in Haryana, this revolves around the fractured family of Raghubir Singh, a disciplined coach who dreams of winning an Olympic gold medal and his two estranged sons. The family reunites to investigate a shocking murder, which brings forward conflict and buried revenge to light.

OTT Platform: Netflix

10. The Kerala Story 2

Kerala Story 2 surrounds three young women, a teen influencer, an athlete, and a UPSC aspirant who become targets of toxic relationships. Their parallel lives showcase how romance and rebellion become control and silence, where love becomes a cage that destroys freedom.

OTT Platform: Zee5

11. My Dearest Señorita

This reimaging of the beloved 1972 Spanish classic is about Adela, an intersex actress making her screen debut. While being raised in a conservative background and being overprotected by Adela’s mother, she goes on a journey of self-discovery.

OTT Platform: Netflix

12. Sapne VS Everyone season 2

Two men chase their dreams in different worlds: Prashant battles Mumbai’s ruthless film industry to build his career, while Jimmy, a real estate salesman known as the “Sales God,” will stop at nothing to take revenge on his Mama as both question whether destiny is decided by fate or by those bold enough to take control of it.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

13. Swapped

By the title of this, you must have guessed the plot! Ollie is a woodland creature, and Ivy is a majestic bird, and they are enemies. They magically swap bodies, and to reverse the spell, they have to navigate through the dangerous obstacles in the Valley together. During this journey, they gain insights about the world from each other’s perspectives.

OTT Platform: Netflix

14. Undekhi: The Final Battle

The fourth and final season of this crime thriller series brings back the Atwals. This time, the war is not on the outside, but within the family. Jinku seeks to destroy his former mentor’s empire from within when he realises Papji’s role in his personal tragedies.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

With these 14 new OTT releases, your entertainment watchlist for the week is sorted. Let us know in the comments below which of these new OTT releases will be flickering on your screens this week!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.