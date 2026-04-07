Horror movies on Amazon Prime Video you should watch

If you are the kind to enjoy the slow creep of dread, the sudden jolt of a jump scare, or the lingering unease that follows you long after the credits roll, then Amazon Prime Video has more than enough to keep your nights sleepless. Horror as a genre has always held a unique power over its audience. It forces us to confront our deepest fears, our most primal instincts, and the unsettling possibility that the world we live in may not be as safe or as rational as we like to believe.

Here is a list of horror movies and series on Amazon Prime Video that deserve your attention:

1. Darna Zaroori Hai

Six children playing on a stormy night seek refuge in a bungalow deep in a forest. An old grandma who haunts the house tells them six scary stories. From vengeful spirits to murders during self-defence, from psychological fright to real spirits being summoned to put rituals to the test, the tales tell it all. As frightening as these six stories are, the fate that awaits these kids is even more terrifying.

2. Adhura

Vedant, a new student at Nilgiri Valley School, struggles to fit in as he faces constant bullying. A restless spirit returns begins to look out for him. As Vedant seems to receive mysterious supernatural protection, he forms a bond with the school’s psychologist.

Paralelly, when a batch of former students returns for a reunion after 15 years, a horrific event from the past resurfaces, while Adhiraj desperately searches for his missing friend, Ninad.

3. Motel Melati

A mysterious colonial-era inn in Java, with an eerie atmosphere, is run by the enigmatic Madam Melati, who has the strange habit of inviting every visitor for tea, no matter the hour. Only after sharing tea does she allow them to stay. From a grieving family to a young couple, those seeking refuge unknowingly walk into a trap. The dark past of Melati and the inn slowly unravels when two robbers plan a robbery there.

4. Khauf

Madhu, a girl with a horrendous past, carries a severe trauma. She moves to Delhi to live closer to her boyfriend Arun, who also suffers from the same trauma. She gets a job and finds a cheap room in a government hostel. While a colleague’s fiancée seems suspicious, her hostel room also holds a grotesque, gory secret. The strange situation of her floor mates also adds to the confusion. On the other hand, a mysterious so-called doctor who claims to help Madhu is also hiding an evil secret. An all-round spine-chilling watch.

5. Cold Case

The movie starts off with an eerie ritual being performed in Kashi and transitions to Kerala, where a skull is found wrapped in a garbage bag. ACP Sathajit is assigned the horrific case. While the ACP investigates from a scientific angle, a journalist, Medha, who moved into a new home with her daughter, starts encountering paranormal activities and begins investigating from the supernatural front.

6. Bhay

Based on the true story of paranormal researcher Gaurav Tiwari, the series draws from incidents described in the book he authored. Karan Tacker portrays Gaurav, a trained commercial pilot in Florida who left his aviation career to pursue paranormal research. He later founded the Indian Paranormal Society (IPS) and appeared in several reality shows, including MTV’s Fear Files on Sony TV and the Australian show Syfy’s Haunting.

7. The Medium

In Thailand, a family of shamans is known for being controlled by a goddess, who appoints one of their women to carry on her legacy.

The current shaman of the family, Nim, believes her niece Mink, who is acting possessed, is going to be chosen next. However, the entire family is frightened after learning that the deity has nothing to do with Mink’s possession. The story explores karma, incest and the risks of performing exorcisms.

From ancient folklore and supernatural mythology to psychological terror and gory thrillers, horror movies have evolved dramatically over the decades, and streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video have become one of the most exciting spaces for this evolution to unfold. Tuck in, grab a pillow to scream into, and hit play on these horror flicks!

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