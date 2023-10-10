In the realm of Indian supernatural web series on OTT platforms, a captivating fusion of mysticism, suspense, and the unexplained awaits. These series take you on an exhilarating journey where the line between the natural and the supernatural is tantalisingly thin. Prepare to be spellbound by tales of ancient legends, modern-day mysteries, and otherworldly encounters. Join us as we explore the spine-tingling narratives, exceptional characters, and uncharted territories of the mystical.

Here is a list of the top Indian supernatural web series to watch on OTT.

Tooth Pari

This is a unique vampire story set in India. The narrative follows a rebellious vampire with a chipped tooth who falls for a timid dentist on the streets of Kolkata. However, both human and mystical forces conspire to keep them apart. This supernatural, fantasy-comedy series is directed by Pratim D Gupta and stars Tanya Maniktala, Shantanu Maheshwari, Tillotama Shome, Sikander Kher, and Revathi in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ghoul

When a mysterious prisoner arrives at a remote military detention centre, Nida Rahim interrogates him. But in a frightening turn of events, the prisoner unleashes a demonic entity from Arabic folklore. Directed by Patrick Graham, this Hindi horror mini-series features Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Mahesh Balraj, and others in leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Parchayee

Parchayee stands out as an intriguing anthology series comprising a dozen horror short stories, all masterfully crafted by the renowned author Ruskin Bond. What makes this series even more captivating is the fact that each of the 12 episodes is brought to life by a different director, offering viewers a diverse and fresh perspective with every tale. The series has assembled a stellar ensemble cast, featuring exceptional actors such as Sumeet Vyas, Isha Talwar, Anurita Jha, Ajay Tiwari, and a host of other highly skilled performers.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Gehraiyaan

After facing a traumatic experience in Bangalore, Reyna moves to Mumbai to work on her career. However, after moving, she is haunted by something paranormal. Curious to know why she is being targeted, she starts investigating. Directed by Sidhant Sachdev, this Hindi horror series stars Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vatsal Sheth, Radhika Bangia, and others in notable roles. Gehraiyaan is India’s first digital horror show.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Bhram

Bhram is a gripping psychological horror/thriller where the protagonist battles PTSD while delving into a world of paranormal, mythical, and psychological extremes to unearth a long-forgotten truth. As the twisted and forgotten past resurfaces, it unveils previously hidden realities that have a profound impact on everything. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan and Amit Bathija, it stars Kalki Koechlin, Sanjay Suri, and Bhumika Chawla.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Adhura

Adhura is a supernatural horror thriller. In this thrilling series, the narrative centres around a boarding school where an inexplicable and mind-boggling series of events unfolds. Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gaurav K Chawla, the show features Ishwak Singh, Rasika Duggal, Shrenik Arora, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles. The plot delves into mysteries that surpass our wildest imagination, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

