International Women’s Day is here and it serves as a powerful reminder of the incredible contributions and resilience of women worldwide. To honor this occasion, what better way to celebrate than by watching movies that celebrate women empowerment? Today, immerse yourself in a collection of films that showcase the strength and courage of women in the fictional realm. On Women’s day, this 8th of March, we bring to you 8 essential women-centric films that will make your heart bloom with pride!

Queen (2013)

Directed by Vikas Bahl, “Queen” follows the transformative journey of Rani Mehra, played brilliantly by Kangana Ranaut. When her wedding plans fall apart, Rani embarks on a solo honeymoon to Europe, discovering her own identity and independence along the way. This film beautifully portrays self-discovery and empowerment.

Streaming on: Netflix

Piku (2015)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, “Piku” explores the nuanced relationship between a strong-willed daughter, Piku Banerjee (Deepika Padukone), and her aging father, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan. The film delicately navigates themes of familial responsibility, career aspirations, and personal growth, highlighting the strength that resides in balancing various aspects of life.

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Dangal (2016)

Nitesh Tiwari’s “Dangal” is based on the real-life story of wrestler Geeta Phogat and her father Mahavir Singh Phogat, portrayed by Aamir Khan. The film challenges societal norms by showcasing the unwavering determination of a father to empower his daughters in the male-dominated world of wrestling. It is an inspiring tale of breaking stereotypes and achieving greatness.

Streaming on: Apple TV

Hidden Figures (2016)

Directed by Theodore Melfi, “Hidden Figures” recounts the incredible true story of three African-American women mathematicians – Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson – who played pivotal roles at NASA during the Space Race. This film not only celebrates their intellectual prowess but also confronts issues of racial and gender inequality.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, “Erin Brockovich” stars Julia Roberts as the titular character, a legal assistant who takes on a powerful corporation accused of polluting a small town’s water supply. Based on a true story, this film showcases the impact of one woman’s determination to fight for justice and make a difference. It is a classic, and you must give it a watch if you’re looking for movies that portray women empowerment.

Streaming on: Sony LIV

English Vinglish (2012)

This is definitely a must-watch Women’s Day film, especially for homemakers. Directed by Gauri Shinde, “English Vinglish” stars the legendary Sridevi as Shashi Godbole, a middle-class Indian housewife who decides to learn English to gain respect from her family. The film beautifully captures the journey of self-discovery and empowerment as Shashi transforms her perceived shortcomings into strengths, proving that it’s never too late to pursue one’s dreams.

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Little Women (2019)

Directed by Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” is a modern-day adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel. The film revolves around the lives of the March sisters, highlighting their ambitions, struggles, and triumphs. Gerwig skillfully captures the essence of sisterhood and the pursuit of dreams in a male-dominated society.

Streaming on: Zee 5

Whether it’s a tale of self-discovery, breaking societal norms, or challenging systemic injustices, the movies on this list is a testament to the strength, resilience, and empowerment of women. So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and let these films inspire, uplift, and empower you this Women’s Day!

Read also: What’s HOTT: The latest, must-watch OTT releases to stream this week!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment news.