We all love a good movie or TV show for its entertainment value, but another thing mainstream media does is unite its viewers. Keeping up with the trendy movies and shows can be a great way to share opinions and be part of conversations. If you’re looking for such things to watch, here are 6 new OTT releases that are trending in India lately:

1. Harom Hara

Set in the late 1980s, this story follows an average man who, after losing his job and encountering severe financial hardships, is driven by desperation into the illegal arms manufacturing industry. The plot develops as his entanglement in this perilous trade intensifies, ultimately transforming him into South India’s most infamous arms dealer.

OTT Platform: Aha

2. Pill

Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Pill is a medical cime drama series on the pharmaceutical industry and how large corporations exploit their underprivileged consumers.

The story centers around Forever Cure, a pharmaceutical company owned by Brahma Gill (Pavan Malhotra). Driven by his ambition to make his company the leading pharma brand in India and globally, Gill pushes the release of diabetes, antibiotic, and cancer drugs into the Indian market without proper testing.

OTT Platform: JioCinema

3. Hit List

Vijay, an ordinary middle-class man, sees his life turned upside down when a masked man kidnaps his family, compelling him to become an unwilling assassin. Forced to eliminate the masked man’s rivals in a twisted game of karmic retribution, Vijay navigates this perilous path, all while the mystery surrounding the masked man’s identity and motives grows ever deeper.

OTT Platform: Aha, Amazon Prime Video

4. Bigg Boss OTT 3

India’s most-loved controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss OTT is on its third run. Anil Kapoor is the host, and the season includes a variety of TV actors, influencers, newsmakers, musicians, and sports stars. This is one of the most exciting new releases on OTT right now – make sure to tune in!

OTT Platform: JioCinema

5. Maidaan

Maidaan chronicles the real-life journey of India’s most legendary football coach during the period from 1952 to 1962. The story highlights Coach Syed Abdul Rahim’s unwavering dedication and relentless effort as he transforms an underdog team into a formidable force, overcoming systemic obstacles.

Under his leadership, the team achieves remarkable success, including a notable performance at the 1956 Olympics and triumphs in the Asian Games. This narrative is a testament to perseverance and triumph in the face of adversity.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Srikanth

Despite being blind, Srikanth gains admission to MIT and establishes Bollant Industries. He ardently works towards advancing opportunities for the visually impaired while tackling the trials of entrepreneurship and making significant personal sacrifices.

His journey sheds light on the barriers faced by the blind in both academic and business realms, showcasing the hurdles he overcomes.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Garudan

Set in the scenic town of Theni, Tamil Nadu, Garudan chronicles the story of Minister Thangapandi, who upends the lives of the townsfolk in his relentless pursuit of temple land. As his greed spirals out of control, childhood friends Aadhi and Karuna, along with their loyal ally Sokkan, find themselves in a fierce conflict.

This clash ignites a chain of betrayals and vengeance, unfolding a gripping tale of the repercussions of unchecked power and ambition, delivering intense drama that promises to captivate and engage viewers.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

8. Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur unfolds in a world dominated by cunning, trigger-happy gangsters with a penchant for dark humor, where allegiances shift rapidly and wealth is paramount. The series is rife with tension, deceit, and treachery.

In Season 3, with the absence of Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, alongside Golu Gupta, finds himself at the helm of Mirzapur’s precarious throne. The ongoing saga of ambition, avarice, rivalry, and revenge continues as new rivals emerge to vie for control. This generational crime drama evolves into an intricately woven and intensely gripping narrative.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

We hope that this list of movies and TV shows was a helpful guide on what new releases on OTT you should tune into. Make sure to grab some popcorn and find a comfortable spot on the couch before you hit play!

