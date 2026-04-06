OTT releases this week: The Boys S5, Star Wars Maul and more

The streaming universe refuses to slow down, and this week will prove that. From the shadowy corridors of the Star Wars galaxy to the chaotic living rooms of a retired boxing champion, from a Tamil matriarch’s iron grip on her wealth to Keanu Reeves navigating Hollywood’s darkest underbelly, the OTT lineup for this week is nothing short of spectacular. So clear your schedules, stock up on snacks, and let’s get into everything dropping on OTT this week.

Here is the list of OTT releases this week:

1. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

After his defeat during the Siege of Mandalore, Maul seeks refuge on a neon-drenched planet, Janix. He works towards rebuilding his criminal influence and power. He has Devon Izara on his radar, and he aims to influence her into bending her towards the dark side.

Streaming from: April 6

Where to watch: JioHotstar

2. The Boys – Season 5

One of the most awaited releases, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Billy Butcher come back to reprise their roles as Homelander. In this final high-stakes drama, the team vows to bring down Homelander and also wipe out the Supes.

Streaming from: April 8

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Hacks – Season 5

The fifth season of Hacks is one of the most anticipated OTT releases this week. Deborah and Ava are facing repercussions for standing up to a network of executives, resulting in Deborah being banned. However, they find a way to perform in Singapore, which brings in more chaos and trouble.

Streaming from: April 9

Where to watch: JioHotstar

4. Big Mistakes

Two deeply incapable siblings, Nicky and Morgan, are blackmailed into committing organised crimes. In a bid to fulfil their grandmother’s last wish, they take up the work, not realising the deep web of trouble, chaos and crime they are getting into.

Streaming from: April 9

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Thaai Kizhavi

A strong-willed moneylender and matriarch makes it clear to her three greedy sons and son-in-law that she will enjoy her wealth until her last day and refuses to share it with them. At 70, she remains healthy, sharp, and ruthless when it comes to collecting interest. When news spreads that she is ill and bedridden, her sons and son-in-law gather, hoping to claim her fortune, only to realise that her hidden wealth is nearly impossible to find.

Streaming from: April 10

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

6. Tu Yaa Main

Avani Shah, a popular SoBo influencer, also known as Ms Vanity, crosses paths with Maruti Kadam, a budding rapper who calls himself Aala Flowpara. He belongs to a low-income family in Nalasopara. A romance blooms between them, which is opposed by Avani’s family and friends. When Avani breaks the news of pregnancy to Maruti, he suggests they take a break and figure things out by going on a vacation together. The vacation turns into a nightmare after both Avani and Maruti are trapped in a 20ft swimming pool with a crocodile.

Streaming from: 10 April

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Outcome

Reef Hawk, played by Keanu Reeves, is a beloved Hollywood actor who has been sober for five years. His life turns upside down when his lawyer informs him that he is being blackmailed with a video showing him in a compromising position.

Streaming from: April 10

Where to watch: Apple TV

8. At Home with the Furys – Season 2

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury makes the decision to retire. During this phase, he navigates through extreme boredom, and to overcome this, he invests a lot of time in planning a family trip to Monaco for his daughter’s sweet 16 birthday. Alongside, Paris Fury, his wife, manages the chaotic household, which consists of the couple and their seven kids.

Streaming from: April 12

Where to watch: Netflix

The OTT releases this week are a reminder of just how much the streaming world has evolved, and how spoiled for choice we truly are. There is something here for every kind of viewer. Fans of long-running cult favourites get the final chapter of The Boys, while Star Wars loyalists get a deep dive into one of the franchise’s most complex and compelling villains. Bookmark your favourites, set your reminders, and get ready, it is going to be a very good week to stay in.

Also read: 5 short series on OTT you can finish in one day

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.