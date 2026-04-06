Fishing ban in Vizag from April 15 for 61 days

A 61-day ban on fishing will come into effect in Visakhapatnam from April 15. Aiming at protecting the maritime life during the peak season of breeding, the ban prohibits fishing by mechanised and motorised fishing boats.

However, the ban does not apply to traditional and non-motorised fishing boats.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Fisher Organisations (FIFO) has sought more aid from the government for fishermen during the ban period. As the restrictions pose a severe threat to the livelihood of fisherfolk communities, the government should implement more inclusive policies to lessen the financial strain during the ban period. It demands a subsistence allowance of Rs. 20,000 for the women involved in the fish trade.

The federation has sought extension of the ‘Matsyakara Seva’ benefits to all members of a fishing family rather than a single unit. It also seeks the extension of the boat registration renewal window from two days to at least one week. while stressing that the government must provide a more robust safety net for vulnerable communities whose entire income depends on the ocean.