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Now Reading: ‘Swachh varotsav’ gets underway at AU

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    ‘Swachh varotsav’ gets underway at AU

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‘Swachh varotsav’ gets underway at AU

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates10 hours ago

Swachh varotsav at andhra university launched on campus
To make Andhra University much cleaner and greener, organisers launched ‘Swachh Varotsav’ on campus. After launching the clean drive on April 5, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar said the programme would help make the university look much cleaner. He participated in the event at AU Outgate and urged everyone to voluntarily join the Swachhata initiative.
Students and professors removed waste from the premises and cleaned the area.
Rector P. King, Registrar K. Rambabu, principals M. Shashi, K. Seethamanikyam, Padma Shri, G. Girija Shankar, Deans, Professors, and officers took part in the programme.
Later, the Principal’s Office premises at AU Engineering College were cleaned, and the waste was removed.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

 

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

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