VMRDA builds convention centres for middle income group families

As Vizag continues to expand beyond its traditional urban core, the focus on creating inclusive public infrastructure for people from all income groups has gained momentum. In a move aimed at providing global-class amenities to middle-income and lower-income families, the VMRDA has built convention centres at Chimalapalli and Yendada.

VMRDA Chairperson Pranav Gopal said, “These convention centres have been created with the public at the heart of our planning. We want citizens, institutions, and community groups to actively use and fully utilise these facilities for social, cultural, and professional events.”

He further explained that private convention halls charge people exorbitant prices ranging from Rs 4 to 5 lakhs for booking. Speaking to Yo Vizag, VMRDA Chairperson M V Pranav Gopal stated, “The public convention centres are available for booking at a rate of Rs 80,000 only. These convention centres are for middle-class income group families, who want to celebrate their special occasions.”

Both the facilities in Yendada and Chimalapalli were inaugurated in August 2025 and were built on a budget of Rs 9.49 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively.

The convention facility in Yendada has seating for 500 people, along with parking for 100 two-wheelers and 15 cars. The convention centre was funded by VMRDA and the Members of Parliament Local Area Department Scheme (MPLADS). Built in the Bheemili constituency, the convention centre marks a landmark milestone in the expansion of suburban development.

“We aim to ensure that public infrastructure truly serves the people and becomes a vibrant part of everyday civic life”, VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharat, IAS, stated.

The convention facility in Chimalapalli is built in the Pendurthi constituency. It is nestled in a scenic area and consists of the same amenities as the Yendada Convention Centre.

Read also: Central Park in Vizag to get a makeover with an inspiring story, read about it HERE!

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