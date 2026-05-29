VMRDA Sets Up Zonal Offices to Serve Anakapalle & Vizianagaram

To better serve the people by bringing administration closer to them, the VMRDA has initiated several measures. As a part of its endeavour to provide services locally, it has set up zonal offices in Anakapalle and Vizianagaram.

“The zonal offices will help serve the people better,” said VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal.

Focusing on growth in the two districts, the VMRDA is developing middle-income group (MIG) layouts to provide plots to the public at rates lower than the market. In addition, parks and roads are being developed to give a facelift to the two regions.

“People should make better use of the new zonal offices,” said Tej Bharat, IAS, Commissioner of VMRDA.

The VMRDA is of the view that the development of the two districts will decongest the fast-growing city of Visakhapatnam.

It also proposes master plan roads to connect the Bhogapuram International Airport and satellite townships in both Anakapalle and Vizianagaram.

According to priority, it has taken up the Lankelapalem-Duvvada road-widening project with an estimated cost of Rs 31 crore. The project has been designed to improve connectivity between industrial and residential zones.

It also initiated a slew of development works in both districts to improve the living standards of the people.

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