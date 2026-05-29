AP Police Launch Operation Dandayana for Women's Safety

The Andhra Pradesh police on Friday launched ‘Operation Dandayana’, an action plan to check atrocities on women and girls in the State.

The ‘operation’ ensures speedy investigation, prosecution and speedy justice to the victims.

A poster on the special action plan was released by DGP Harish Kumar Gupta in Amaravati.

A chargesheet will be filed within 60 days in the cases related to atrocities on women and girls, and the case will be transferred to the FastTrack court.

There will be a continuous vigil on those against whom cases were registered.

The DGP made it clear that zero tolerance policy would be implemented strictly with regard to the atrocity cases. “None will be spared,” said the DGP.

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