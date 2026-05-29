World No Tobacco Day: Vizag Doctor Urges Youth to Quit

R. Sunil Kumar, Superintendent of TB Hospital in Visakhapatnam, has called upon the youth to shun tobacco.

Speaking at an awareness meeting held in the city on Friday under the aegis of Brahma Kumaris in connection with World No Tobacco Day (May 31),

Dr Sunil Kumar observed that 20 lakh individuals die every year worldwide due to the use of tobacco and other drugs. In India alone, 16 lakh people were affected by tobacco and suffering from cancer.

“The government is spending crores of rupees and organising awareness programmes to check the use of tobacco. People should also take social responsibility,” he said.

“Special seminars are being organised and counseling is being provided at the TB hospital for tobacco prevention,” said Dr Sunil Kumar.

Bhavya Reddy, ACP (crime), who was present as the guest of honor, said that they were constantly making efforts to prevent use of drugs.

Brahmakumari B K Rameshwari said programmes were being organised to create awareness among the youth about the importance of keeping away from tobacco and drugs.

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