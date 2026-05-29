Organic mango mela in Visakhapatnam: 10 varieties, zero chemicals

Brought from the organic farmers of North Andhra, a variety of mangoes are up for grabs at an Organic Mango Mela, which gets underway in Visakhapatnam.

Inaugurated by BJP leader and twenty-point programme implementation committee chairman Lanka Dinakar at the BJP office in Lawsons Bay Colony in the city on Thursday evening, the mango mela offers delicious fruits which are free from chemicals, pesticides and fertilisers.

Being organised by ‘Go Aadharitha Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Sangam’, the mela is the third in the series.

The fruits that are available at the mela include Banginapalli, Suvarnarekha, Rasalu, Amrutham, Swagatam, Chilukalu mamidi, Mallika, Kobbari mamidi, Jahangir, and Alphonso.

Speaking on the occasion, Dinakar said it was a healthy development that farmers took to organic farming shunning chemicals and fertilisers.

‘Go Aadharitha Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Sangam’ president Datla Subrahmanya Sastry said the Organic Mango Mela, would remain open from 8 AM to 8 PM every day till May 31.

Also read: The Collector wants the Bhogapuram airport-related works expedited

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.