Bhogapuram Airport Works Must Finish by June 30: Collector

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has directed the officials concerned to speed up the Bhogapuram airport-related works and ensure their completion by June 30.

“The airport is scheduled for inauguration in the first week of July, and the works like connecting roads should be completed without any delay,” said the Collector at a review meeting held at the Collectorate.

Officials of VMRDA, GVMC, R&B and Bhogapuram Airport were present at the meeting, where the issues of airport connectivity, roads, and VMRDA. and land pooling were discussed.

Besides connecting roads, other roads should also be developed, said the Collector.

The works should be completed in a mission mode, he said, adding that laying of roads, putting up of signboards and electric lights, and charging points should be completed on a war footing.

He wanted a meeting to be held with the representatives Rapido, Uber, and Ola services. He asked that a review be conducted every week and problems, if any, should be brought to his notice or discussed with higher officials.

He wanted the land pooling being carried out by VMRDA to be comprehensively undertaken, the development of layouts to be expedited, the RDO to hand over land, and the VMRDA officials to give numbers to the layouts.

While VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharat and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg participated in the meeting virtually, officials of various departments were present at the meeting.

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