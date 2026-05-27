TDP Mahanadu 2026 Kicks Off in Hybrid Mode Today

Mahanadu, the annual event of the Telugu Desam Party or TDP, began in a hybrid format on May 27, 2026.

Though it was planned earlier to organise the conclave on a big scale in Nellore, later it was decided to hold it in a virtual mode in view of the appeal made to the people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conserve fuel.

While leaders of politburo and central committees are taking part in the event being held at Mangalagiri, Ministers, MLAs, and party cadre participate in it virtually from 1,848 clusters where LED screens are put up.

The two-day sessions are set to review governance achievements in the past two years and introduce about 20 political and welfare resolutions.

The 2026 TDP Mahanadu event will conclude with tributes being paid to party founder N T Rama Rao on his birth anniversary on May 28.

Read also: Regional summit on food sector to be held in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.