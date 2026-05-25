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    Woman charged with killing husband

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Woman charged with killing husband

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates2 hours ago

Woman Confesses to Killing Husband in Visakhapatnam

A woman admitted to allegedly killing her husband at Vallandapeta village in Bheemunipatnam mandal.

According to the police, the woman, Nagamani, 26, and her husband Surithata (35) used to quarrel very frequently as the latter was addicted to liquor consumption. Owing to the differences, she left for parents’ house. However, with the intervention of elders, she returned home after a couple of months.

On Sunday, Surithata, a mason, was found in an unconscious state at home. He was taken to a hospital in Visakhapatnam where doctors declared him brought dead.

In the interrogation, Nagamani confessed to strangulating her husband with chunni.

The police are investigating.

Read also: A roadmap for growth

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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