Bhogapuram Airport Set for Launch; Lounges Yet to Take Off

The Alluri Sitharama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set for commercial operations from August 17, and the flight schedule has also been announced. The APSRTC is gearing up to run electric buses to the greenfield airport and is conducting trial runs for hassle-free air travel. A fleet of 20 buses reached the city, and they will hit the road from Independence Day. A maximum fare of Rs. 400 each is fixed, and buses will operate on two routes.

However, the waiting lounges proposed for air travellers are yet to come up, and no headway is seen on the move. It has been proposed to provide waiting lounges in different parts of the city. Nine locations have been identified for the lounges: Autonagar, NAD Junction, Gurudwara Junction, Venkojipalem, Hanumanthavaka Junction, Yendada Junction, VMRDA Park, Dwaraka RTC Complex, besides another one in Srikakulam. But no work has begun yet, and the wait for modern lounges continues even as the new airport gets ready for full-fledged operation.