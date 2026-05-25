VMRDA Revises Master Plan for a Greener, Better Vizag

Keeping in view the feedback from the public and the necessity to incorporate new infrastructure and developmental projects, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has revised its draft master plan to make Vizag more people-centric and growth-oriented.

“The master plan has been revised keeping in view the people’s interests,” said VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal.

Focusing primarily on connectivity to the Bhogapuram International Airport, the revised master plan has incorporated the coastal corridor, which has been designed for hassle-free travel of air passengers to the upcoming airport. The plan also includes the proposed railway line from Anakapalle to Kothavalasa and the Raipur Expressway alignment.

To bring more green cover under its purview, the VMRDA has identified several locations for developing Miyawaki forests.

As part of plans for urban growth, it moots hubs for data centres in the area such as Madhurawada, Kapuluppada and Anandaouram.

A 25-km waterfront city has been planned between Kailasagiri and Bheemunipatnam.

To make better use of the land under its purview, it makes a strategic zoning for residential, commercial and industrial purposes.

“After receiving suggestions and objections, a committee will prepare a detailed one and forward it to the government,” said Tej Bharat, IAS, VMRDA Commissioner.

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