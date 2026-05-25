Organic Mango Mela Returns to Visakhapatnam on May 28

Go Aadharitha Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Sangam in Visakhapatnam will be organising a four-day ‘Mango mela’, a third in the series, in the city from May 28.

According to a press note issued by the sangam, naturally-grown and chemical-free mangoes will be on display at the mela.

Mangoes and mango products will be brought directly from the organic farmers in North Andhra districts and sold at the mela.

The mela, to be held at the BJP office, Lawsons Bay Colony, will be inagurated by State BJP president P V N Madhav.

While the mela will be open from 5 PM to 9 PM on the inaugural day, the delicious fruits will be available from 8 AM to 8 PM on the other days.

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