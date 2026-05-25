GVMC Launches Free Summer Sports Camps for Vizag Kids

Summer sports camps got underway under the aegis of the GVMC in its limits. Enthusiasm marked the launch of the camps at Swarnabharati Indoor Stadium in the city. Meant for boys and girls in the age group of 8-16, the summer sports camps are being organised by GVMC at 486 centers in Vizag, offering free training in 41 sports disciplines.

Registered participants receive T-shirts, nutritious food supplements, and refreshments.

State Government Whip and Visakha West MLA Ganababu, who took part in the inagural as the chief guest, has said organisation of free summer sports training camps by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) was a commendable initiative. He urged the participants in the camps to hone their sporting abilities and athletes from Visakhapatnam should strive to prepare themselves for Olympic-level competitions.

The MLA appealed to parents not to restrict their children solely to academics, but to encourage them to participate in sports observing that these summer camps would be immensely beneficial for them. Furthermore, he stated that the State government was committed to extending every possible support to transform Visakhapatnam into a major sports hub.

Presiding over the programme, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said: “The summer training camps are being organised on a large scale with the specific objective of identifying and nurturing the latent sporting talent among the city’s students right from the young age.”

The Commissioner expressed the hope that students would make the most of this excellent opportunity to cultivate a disciplined sporting spirit and excel at both national and international levels, thereby bringing glory to the city.

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