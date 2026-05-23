Bheemili Police Arrest Man in Attempt to Murder Case

The accused in the attempt to murder case, registered by the Bheemili police on May 20, was arrested on Friday. He was charged with attempting to murder a woman, Asha, with whom he had a live-in relationship.

Asha, who was found in an unconscious state on May 20 morning at Kapuluppada layout in Bhimili mandal, was admitted to a hospital where she is recovering.

According to the Bheemili police, the accused, Karthik, and Asha were in live-in relationship for over 13 years. However, suspecting that she was moving closely with another person, he planned to end her. On May 19, he had a clash with Asha and strangulated her with a a wire. Assuming that she died, he dumped her in an isolated place in Kapuluppada.

Karthik was taken into custody at Kapuluppada and his motorbike and mobile phone were seized.

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