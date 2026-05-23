Andhra University Eyes MoU With Top Angolan Universities

A delegation led by Abel Mavungo, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission and Joana Afonsa Franciso, Visa Consular, Embassy of the Republic of Angola visited Andhra University to review the academic progress of Angolan students pursuing their studies at the iniversity and to explore avenues for academic collaboration between Andhra University and various universities in Angola.

During the visit, discussions were held on strengthening international academic partnerships, promoting student and faculty exchange programmes, collaborative research initiatives, and the possibility of initiating Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between Andhra University and leading universities of Angola.

The delegation interacted with university officials and reviewed the academic performance, welfare, and overall progress of the Angolan students studying at Andhra University. Mr. Abel Mavungo appreciated the academic environment, infrastructure, and support extended by the university to international students.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G P Raja Sekhar, along with the Registrar K Rambabu and K. Rajaendra Prasad, Dean, Faculty Affairs warmly welcomed and felicitated the visiting delegation. The Vice-Chancellor emphasised Andhra University’s commitment to fostering global academic cooperation and strengthening educational ties with African nations, particularly Angola.

L S V Prasad, Associate Dean, PG & Professional Examinations, N Chittibabu, Assistsnt Principal, College of Engineering, interacted with the students and provided required feedback to the Angolan students. S Paul Douglas, Dean, International Affairs, coordinated the meeting with the Angolan delegation.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with both sides expressing keen interest in enhancing academic and cultural cooperation for mutual benefit.

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