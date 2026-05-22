IT-based skill training starting for inmates at Visakhapatnam Central Jail

An IT-based skill training course called ‘Office Assistant’ was launched by the Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department, in collaboration with the Skill Development Institute (SDI), at the Visakhapatnam Central Jail on Thursday, May 21. The Vizag district collector M Abhishikth Kishore, inaugurated this course.

The main aim of the initiative is to equip inmates with office management and industry-oriented skills to support their reintegration and rehabilitation into society.

The first batch of this IT-based skill training in the Visakhapatnam Central Jail will consist of 30 inmates, focusing on remand prisoners involved in NDPS-related cases. Spanning 2 months, this course will offer practical training in office communication, handling office equipment, computer applications, and employability skills. The participants who complete the course successfully will receive a certificate from SDI Visakhapatnam.

The course is designed to instil confidence in inmates and to teach them basic workplace discipline, digital literacy, and communication skills, which will improve their prospects for employment after release.

The District Collector complimented the efforts of the Visakhapatnam Skill Development Institute and Prisons Department for introducing reform-oriented programmes for inmates. He further stated that these skill development initiatives in prisons will play a vital role in creating good opportunities and transforming lives.

Later, the Collector interacted with the inmates participating in the programme, along with visiting the prison industries and skill development sections within the jail premises.

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