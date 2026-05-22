Simhachalam temple darshan timings changed, check here!

In view of various events to be held at the hilltop temple of Simhachalam, there will be changes in the darshan timings from May 26 to 30, according to temple Executive Officer J. Venkata Rao.

Devotees will be allowed for darshan till 7 PM only from May 26 to 28 in view of a special puja on the occasion of ‘Nammalvar Thirunakshatra’.

Similarly, there will be no Suprabhata seva, Garuda seva and Nityakalyanam on May 29 as Narasimha homam is slated for the day in the morning. There will be no darshan after 7 PM.

On the occasion of Narasimha Jayanti on May 30, darshans will be stopped after 4 PM.

Devotees have been requested to make note of the changes.

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