Bharat Forge to Set Up Marine Gas Turbine Facility in Vizag

Bharat Forge, a Pune-based company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to set up the first private-sector Marine Gas Turbine (MGT) facility in Vizag. The proposed facility will be developed as a part of Andhra Pradesh’s expanding aerospace and defence manufacturing environment.

Located near the Naval Dockyard, INS Eksila and the Eastern Naval Command headquarters, the suggested facility will play a huge role in bringing critical propulsion sustainment capability and improving India’s naval self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The facility will provide end-to-end repair and overhaul services for marine gas turbines for the Indian Navy in the private sector for the first time in India. The

The industry experts believe the project will significantly reduce India’s dependence on foreign countries for marine technology support and propulsion servicing.

The company stated that the facility will serve as a regional and overhaul hub for friendly foreign navies and generate approximately 750 direct and indirect jobs. Bharat Forge will set up a dedicated research and development and testing hub to better support future indigenous marine turbine development programs.

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that the state is positioning itself as a hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing. The Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited said that this project is a major milestone in the country’s pursuit of sovereign naval propulsion capabilities and affirms the long-term commitment of the company towards defence modernisation.

Also read: Anandapuram Junction, Vizag, to get facelift ahead of Bhogapuram airport.

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