Vizag Pharmacies Open on May 20 Bandh – Full Details

Steps have been initiated to ensure availability of drugs on May 20 in Vizag district in view of the call given for shutdown or bandh of medical shops, according to drugs control assistant director K. Rajitha.

She said on Tuesday that at least one medical shop would remain opened in the main centres of the district on the bandh day.

Also, medical shops at hospitals and nursing homes would function as usual, the official clarified. All branches of MedPlus and 50 per cent of Apollo pharmacies would remain opened, she added.

It may be mentioned here that the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has called for a nationwide bandh of medical shops on May 20 in protest against what it called the unregulated online sale of medicines.

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