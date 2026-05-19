Vizag gets its first ocean water sports training centre at Rushikonda

Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao laid the foundation stone for the Ocean Water Sports Training Centre at Rushikonda Beach, Vizag, on Monday.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and VMRDA will jointly build the centre on 1.5 acres at a cost of Rs 3.35 crore. Necessary facilities for water sports like surfing, kayaking, canoeing, sailing, stand up paddling will be provided at the centre.

Training will be given to the players related to the water sports.

Currently, speed boating, scuba diving, jet ski, winch parasailing, para motor and other sports are available at Rushikonda Beach.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman A Ravi Naidu, VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal, District Sports Officer June Galliot, Zonal Commissioner Ayyappa Naidu, SAAP directors Medidi Raja and Buchiraju, coalition leaders Chikkala Vijay Babu, Lodagala Apparao, Sachhari Srinivas, Chettupalli Sanyasirao, Nagothi Satyanarayana, Lodagala Rammohan, Saripalli Srinivas, Akkaraboyina Rambabu, Nagaraju, Dorababu, Nagalakshmi, Ravikumar and others participated in the stone-laying ceremony.

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