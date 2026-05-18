GVMC Ward Delimitation Draft Ready for Public Review

The GVMC ward delimitation process has been completed, and its draft with all details is ready, according to corporation commissioner Ketan Garg.

After the delimitation process, the number of wards has gone up to 120 from the present 98.

The draft is made available to the people of Visakhapatnam for information. It has been kept on the GVMC website and its main and zonal offices, according to a press note issued by the Commissioner.

Ketan Garg has stated that in accordance with the orders issued by the government, it has been decided to take up the delimitation process. The draft has all details, like new boundaries of the wards under the jurisdiction of the corporation.

The residents of Visakhapatnam have been requested to go through the draft and submit any suggestions or objections to the GVMC Commissioner within seven days from the date of publication of the preliminary notification (May 24).

After receiving the suggestions and objections, if any, from the public, they will be examined and reported to the government for further action.

Also read: Seaplane services from Vizag yet to take wings

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.