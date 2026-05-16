Seaplane Services Proposed for Vizag Yet to Leave the Water

Though it has been proposed to launch seaplane services from Vizag long ago, the project is yet to take wings.

Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam is one among the locations where seaplane services have been proposed.

The Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) has identified

Amaravati (Prakasam Barrage), Tirupati (Kalyani Dam), Gandikota, Araku, Lambasingi, Konaseema, Srisailam, and Rushikonda.

To boost water-based aviation and tourism, seaplane services have been proposed in the State as part of a massive Rs 8,650-crore State tourism expansion.

Feasibility surveys have already been conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department and airline operators for a route connecting Rushikonda to the Jolaput Reservoir.

Officials have also conducted surveys and submitted feasibility reports for a seaplane circuit connecting Vizag to the Upper Sileru dam in ASR district.

As the trial runs between Vijayawada and Srisailam was successful, the State government plans to expand the water aviation routes to the coast.

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