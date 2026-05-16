Akkayyapalem murder solved: Killer caught within 24 hrs by Vizag police

The Vizag police cracked the Akkayyapalem murder case in which a woman, Parvati, was strangulated to death in her flat on May 14 evening, in just 24 hours and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the accused, Gannavarapu Ramu (53), a resident of Tatichetlapalem runs a saloon in the shop owned by the deceased’s husband.

Ramu developed grudge against the woman, Parvati, as she was demanding immediate payment of rental dues. He went to the house of Parvati when she was alone at around 6.20 p.m. and strangled her to death. Later, he decamped with gold ornaments weighing about five tolas.

The police, ​under the supervision of DCP and ACP (crime), traced the accused and took him into custody at the railway station while he was fleeing to Hyderabad with the stolen gold on May 15 evening.

​The accused was in deep financial crisis, according to the police.

The police recovered all the gold ornaments from the accused.

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