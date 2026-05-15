Two Arrested for Gold Theft at Visakhapatnam Jewellery Shop

A woman, who allegedly duped a jewellery shop owner in a theft at Kurpam market in Visakhapatnam and fled with gold ornaments was nabbed.

According to the police, the woman, Mangamma, went to the shop on May 12 along with another person by a car. She went inside the shop, leaving the other person in the car. The woman told the shop staff that she wanted to purchase ornaments for the daughter of the person in the car stating that he was disabled and could not move.

After selecting some ornaments, she carried them into the car on the pretext of showing them to the person in the vehicle. Even as the staff were watching, she fled the spot in the vehicle.

Following a complaint by the shop owner, police formed into teams and nabbed the woman and the man who assisted her in the crime at VIP Road area in the city. Gold articles were recovered from her.

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