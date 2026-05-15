Slow -burn Chinese dramas that will keep you hooked till the end!

Romance is one of the most-watched genres by audiences of all ages across the globe. While there are many sub-genres of romance, the slow-burn genre is often watched by girls and women. The premise of a slow-burn romance is where the main leads reach their love story after overcoming many adversities and problems, together or separately. What makes this genre popular among the masses is the way love is portrayed in those delicate and quiet moments, where love reaches through unwavering support and is worth the wait. Chinese dramas have mastered this art, and if you want to watch a great slow-burn romance, watch these shows now!

Best Slow-Burn Chinese Dramas To Watch!

1. The First Frost

Wen Yifan returns to her hometown to start over, and after a horrible incident, she has to rent a flat with Sang Yan, a boy she rejected in high school. While Sang Yan acts like he is unaffected by the past, that is not the case. As the story unfolds, the misunderstanding between the two of them is revealed.

In this shared space, the duo exchange meals, conversations, and witness each other’s hidden sides, reigniting their love once more.

OTT: Netflix

2. When I Fly Towards You

Su Zai Zai is an optimistic, young and bubbly student who falls in love with the cold and distant top student Zhang Lu Rang, on a rainy day. While the premise sounds familiar, this drama has a fresh side where the female lead’s pursuit of love is packed with humour. Over time, Zai Zai’s warmth and confidence help Zhang Lu Rang with his insecurities, coming from a demanding family.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

3. Hidden Love

Sang Zhi develops a crush on her older brother’s best friend, Duan Jiaxu, while she is a teenager. After years of a one-sided love and losing touch, the duo reunite in Duan Jiaxu’s city. Now, the situation flips where Duan Jiaxu looks at Sang Zhi as much more than his friend’s sister.

This drama delves into the sweet innocence of a first love and a one-sided crush, where that love develops into something real.

OTT: Netflix

4. A Love So Beautiful

High school classmates Chen Xiao Xi and Jiang Chen are also neighbours. Xiao Xi is a cheerful girl who doesn’t study much and is very expressive about her love for Jiang Chen. This drama showcases the duo’s love story through high school, college, and in their professional lives.

OTT: Netflix, Viki

5. The Story of Ming Lan

This drama delves into the life of an unfavoured concubine’s daughter, as she navigates family, revenge and marriage in the Song Dynasty. Can her new husband help her enact her revenge?

OTT: Viki, YouTube

6. Love Like the Galaxy

Cheng Sanoshang was left behind by her parents, who left for the battlefield, after which she was raised by her scheming aunt and ignorant grandmother. She begins to hone herself to protect herself from her family’s evil plans. She meets the Emperor’s foster son, Ling Buyi, whom she thinks is a cold and ruthless person. After many interactions, she begins to get involved in the mystery surrounding his family.

OTT: Viki, YouTube

7. The Double

This is a suspenseful story that follows the female lead who loses everything in her life after a major upheaval. She embarks on a journey where she wants to enact her revenge and find the true love of her life.

OTT: Viki, Netflix

These slow-burning Chinese romance dramas capture the yearning and love that take small steps to develop to the next level. Sometimes love is not in bold declarations and acts of service; it lives in the quiet moments, which makes love grow stronger. So, watch these dramas with their captivating stories, which will make your heart ache in the best way possible.

Read also: Best period drama movies for history and romance lovers

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