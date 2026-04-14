Period drama movies: Best historical romance films to watch

For those who find themselves swept away by the grandeur of the past and the passions that shaped destinies, period drama movies offer a unique escape. Whether set in the candlelit halls of aristocratic Europe, the tumultuous courts of ancient kingdoms, or war-torn landscapes, period dramas blend history and romance in ways that captivate the heart. This curated list is dedicated to history and romance lovers alike, presenting films that not only bring bygone eras to life but also centre unforgettable love stories at their core.

Here is a list of period drama movies for history and romance lovers:

1. Crimson Peak

Edith, drawn to Sir Thomas Sharpe despite her father’s doubts, marries him and moves to his crumbling mansion. There, she meets his sister Lucille and receives ghostly warnings about “Crimson Peak.” The film delves into secrets, greed, and forbidden relationships.

Where to watch: JioCinema

2. Cleopatra

This film follows Cleopatra, Egypt’s last monarch, famed for her political acumen and legendary romances with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Her relationships intertwine with her quest for power and her dramatic rise and fall.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+

3. Jodhaa Akbar

Akbar, a Mughal emperor, marries Jodhaa, a princess, to make peace with the Rajput community. Jodhaa sets conditions before marrying Akbar. Eventually, she softens up after seeing Akbar’s efforts to win her over. The wet nurse, Maham Anga, who holds a strong say in Akbar’s life, despises Jodhaa and plots to separate them.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Atonement

A beautiful couple deeply in love, Robbie and Cecilia, are torn apart when Cecilia’s younger sister, Briony, falsely accuses Robbie of a crime he didn’t commit. He is arrested and later sent off to serve in the war. Years pass, and Briony goes on to become a writer, penning a novel where she imagines Robbie and Cecilia finally reuniting. However, in her old age, she reveals a heartbreaking truth, one that confirms their story had a far more painful and tragic ending than she ever wrote.

Where to watch: JioCinema

5. Dorian Gray (2009)

Dorian Gray, a strikingly handsome young man, falls under the influence of the manipulative Lord Henry Wotton. When artist Basil Hallward paints his portrait, Dorian makes a dark wish that it ages instead of him. As he trades his soul for eternal youth, Dorian descends into a hedonistic life of lust and crime. But after breaking Sybil’s heart, leading to her death, and fearing her brother’s revenge, his perfect life begins to unravel.

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

6. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

This period drama is inspired by the true story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a 19th-century chieftain who led one of India’s earliest revolts against British rule. When a child from a poverty-stricken family is brutally killed for questioning unjust laws, it sparks outrage among the oppressed. Rising against this cruelty, Narasimha Reddy leads a rebellion. Historical accounts state that he was publicly hanged, and his body was displayed in a metal cage at the Koilkuntla fort for years as a warning to others.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7. The Other Boleyn Girl

Two sisters, Anne and Mary Boleyn, compete for the affections of King Henry VIII, caught in a dangerous game of ambition and power. Their rivalry unfolds against the backdrop of the English court, where love, betrayal, and politics intertwine with tragic consequences.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

From gothic mansions shrouded in secrets to legendary rulers whose romances changed the course of empires, these period drama movies remind us why the genre endures. They illuminate the timeless nature of love, ambition, and sacrifice, all while offering glimpses into the customs, struggles, and triumphs of generations past.

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