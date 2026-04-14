Self Enumeration census 2027: GVMC urges public to join

Ketan Garg, Commissioner of GVMC, has appealed to the people to participate in the self-enumeration process, which will be conducted for 15 days from April 16 as part of the 2027 Census.

In a press note issued on Tuesday, Keran Garg said a campaign would be taken up to create awareness among the public about the importance of submitting household data through the official portal. Following the Government of India instructions, people can now register their own details through https://se.census.gov.in. All citizens should register in the self-enumeration process.

The Commissioner said that a special campaign would be organised to create awareness among the people regarding self-enumeration. As part of the campaign, awareness programmes would be organised in public places like villages, wards, colonies, national schools, colleges, and government offices. Self-Help Groups, women’s groups, youth groups, students, and volunteers will join the awareness drive.

He said that the campaign would be in the form of rallies, meetings, street plays, posters and pamphlets, besides wide publicity through media, social media and various digital platforms.

He said that every family can contribute to the development of the country by accurately registering their details on the website https://se.census.gov.in.

Also, he directed that all departmental officials, local bodies, NGOs and educational institutions should work in coordination to make the programme.

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