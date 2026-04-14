Amaravati Quantum Valley: India’s first quantum hub launched

Amaravati Quantum Valley, the first of its kind in India, is all set for inauguration today April 14.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be inaugurating India’s first indigenous, open-access quantum computer test beds- Amaravati 1S and 1Q- at SRM University in Amaravati in the afternoon, marking the launch of the dream project in the State.

Aiming to make the country a global leader in deep-tech, the project has been designed to boost local R&D, making India self-reliant in quantum technology.

Located at SRM University and Medha Towers at Gannavaram, the test beds serve as quantum reference facilities, allowing startups, researchers, and students to validate and test quantum hardware.

Over 1.5 lakh students of universities and colleges in the state will watch the programme virtually.