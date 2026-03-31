Vizag collector Harendhira Prasad transfer: Minister praises service

District In-charge Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has lauded the services rendered by M.N. Harendhira Prasad as the District Collector.

Felicitating Harendhira Prasad, who has been transferred to Kakinada, at a function held in the city on March 31, the Minister said he (Harendhira Prasad) rendered excellent services to the public in the last 20 months.

He noted that the Collector addressed the public grievances with patience and won the appreciation of all. He was all praise for Harendhira Prasad for bringing great recognition to the district by successfully organising world-class events, and for discharging his duties with a deep sense of respect and responsibility towards the people.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju observed that Harendhira Prasad earned a reputation as a Collector who will remain etched forever in the hearts of the people.

People’s representatives Gade Srinivasulu Naidu, Ganababu and Ramakrishna Babu, NTR Vaidya Seva Trust Chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar, and others participated in the function and lauded the Collector’s services. Harendhira Prasad stated that he received the full cooperation of the government, the Minister-in-charge, public representatives, and officials in the discharge of his duties. He expressed his gratitude to everyone.