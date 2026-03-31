5 short series on OTT you can finish in one day

After a long 9-to-5 day, most of us look forward to unwinding during our 5-to-9 with social media or OTT shows. But once a series starts, it’s hard to stop. That’s where short series come in, perfect for a quick binge without staying up all night. With fewer episodes and tight storytelling, they deliver all the entertainment in much less time.

Here is a list of short series on OTT that you can finish in one day:

1. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

This series is about the sensational 2018 Burari case, where eleven family members spanning three generations died under mysterious circumstances in a single night. Ten were found hanging, while the eldest, the grandmother, was strangled. The case gripped the nation with its chilling details.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Adhura

Vedant, a reserved newcomer at Nilgiri Valley School, struggles to fit in with his peers. Years later, a class reunion brings the 2007 batch back, reviving dark secrets from the past. As Vedant finds an ally, Adhiraj Jaisingh and his friends are forced to confront unfinished business.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Chiraiya

The matriarch of a family has an eye-opening realisation when she is forced to confront the abuse faced by the women who marry into her household. Marital rape, a sensitive topic that is rarely spoken about, lies at the heart of this series. Often normalised or brushed aside, women who dare to speak up about it are frequently silenced. Through its powerful narrative, the series calls out the disturbing belief that marriage can be used as a license for abuse.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

4. A Very English Scandal

Set in the 1960s UK, this series is based on true events revolving around the Thorpe-Scott trial. Back when homosexuality was illegal in Britain, Thorpe invited Norman to his home and built an intimate bond with him. Newspapers also published the intimate and affectionate letters Thorpe wrote to Norman. But to retain his family man image, Thorpe made a decision that turned into one of the most talked-about trials in London.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Maid

A young mother escapes an abusive boyfriend after experiencing a brutal night of abuse. She takes her toddler, Maddy, and flees. She finds a demeaning, low-paying job as a maid at Value Maids. Apart from physical exhaustion, she also faces mental and emotional distress due to homelessness and her abusive boyfriend Sean’s various attempts to take Maddy away, and her narcissistic, mentally unstable mother makes things complicated for her.

Where to watch: Netflix

Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping true-crime mystery, a haunting thriller, or a hard-hitting social drama, these short series prove that great storytelling doesn’t need to overstay its welcome. Each of these picks delivers a complete, emotionally satisfying experience in just a few hours, perfect for your next 5-to-9 binge. So pick one, settle in, and let the credits roll before midnight.

Also read: Your weekly OTT guide: Movies and shows releasing this week!

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