Akkayyapalem Flat Murder: Woman Strangled in Visakhapatnam

A woman was found dead in a possible murder in a flat at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (May 14) night.

According to the police, the body of the woman, Parvathi, was found lying on the floor when her husband, Chandrasekhar, a pan shop owner, returned home around 7.30 PM. Her gold bangles, earrings and chains, including ‘mangalasutram’, were missing.

The police, who suspect it to be a case of murder for gain, said she might have murdered between 5.30 PM and 7.30 PM as the woman talked to her children over phone around 5 PM. She was strangulated to death after her legs being tied with a saree.

A sniffer dog was pressed into service and the police were collecting CCTV footage to identify the person(s) who committed the crime.

The police are conducting an investigation about the case.

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