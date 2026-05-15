Visakhapatnam summer special trains: Bengaluru, Kacheguda & more routes!

Keeping in view the demand of the public and also to clear the extra rush of passengers during this summer season, Indian Railways has decided to run special trains, including Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Kacheguda, and more routes.

Train No. 08581 Visakhapatnam – SMV Bengaluru Weekly Special Express train will leave Visakhapatnam at 3.20 PM between May 22 to June 26 on every Friday and will reach SMV Bengaluru the next day at 1.50 PM.

In return direction, the train No. 08582 SMV Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam Weekly Special Express train will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3.50 PM on Saturdays between May 23 and June 27. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 1.30 PM the next day.

The train will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Yelamanchili, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta and Jolarpettai between Visakhapatnam – SMV Bengaluru stations.

It will have one 2nd AC, five 3rd AC, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class, and one second-class luggage cum Divyangjan and one generator motor car in its composition.

A one-way special train between Kacheguda and Visakhapatnam will also be operated.

The train (No. 07810) will leave Kacheguda on Friday (May 15) at 8.45 PM and will reach Visakhapatnam the next day (Saturday) at 9.30 AM.

The train will halt at Malkajgiri, Charlapalli, Kazipet Jn, Warangal, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry and Samalkota between Kacheguda and Visakhapatnam.

People are requested to make better use of these special trains service with various routes across Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, and more during this summer season.

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