ReNew energy solar unit in Anakapalle gets CM nod

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for a solar manufacturing unit of ReNew Energy Global at Rambilli in Anakapalle district on Thursday in the presence of the company’s founder, Chairman & CEO Sumant, public representatives and industry stakeholders.

The project – a 6 GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing unit – will be set up with an investment of Rs 5,400 crore. The facility, to be completed in two years, is likely to generate over 2,100 jobs, boosting industrial growth and employment in the region.

The project is India’s first commercial-scale integrated ingot-wafer manufacturing unit intended to reduce reliance on imported solar components from China.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu said that Anakapalle district tops in drawing huge investments, pointing out that a stone was laid for a huge steel plant (ArcelorMittal) in the region recently.

“Once the project becomes operational, we will not depend on other countries for the energy needs,” said the Chief Minister. Stating that the State would get a number of electric buses, the Chief Minister said that the RTC would operate only electric buses in the coming days.