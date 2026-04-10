Bhogapuram International Airport Roads Work Reviewed

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, VMRDA Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal, and Metropolitan Commissioner N. Tej Bharat have inspected the roads being laid to connect the Bhogapuram International Airport.

They inspected the work being done from the Adavivaram junction. Later, they inspected the routes that connect the national highway.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Gopal said that work on the connecting roads would be completed by the time the Bhogapuram Airport becomes operational.

As directed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the main roads would be completed by the first week of June, and the Thimmapuram-Marikavalasa road was already completed. Over 40 percent of the work on the Adavivaram-Sonthyam road was over, and the remaining work would be completed as soon as possible, said the VMRDA chairman, adding the work on the remaining roads was progressing at a fast pace.

Stating that there was no compromise on the quality, he said the work was being monitored regularly.

Tej Bharat said the work was going on smoothly with the cooperation of the people, and compensation was also paid for the structures affected during the laying of the roads.

Chief engineer Vinay Kumar, supervising engineers Bhavani Shankar and Madhusudhan Rao, executive engineer Durga Prasad, deputy executive engineers Ravi Shankar, Vishwanath, Reddy Gutthedaru, and others accompanied the MP and the VMRDA Chairman.

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