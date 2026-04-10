Chandanotsavam tickets online from April 12

Tickets for the ‘nijaroopa darsanam’ of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy on the hilltop temple of Simhachalam during ‘Chandanotsavam’ will be available online from April 12. The process will continue till April 17.

Over 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to have a darshan of the Lord on the auspicious day (April 20), and arrangements are apace for the annual event.

The APSRTC has decided to operate as many as 70 buses for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple on the day.

Meanwhile, District Collector Abhishikth Kishore, accompanied by officials, reviewed the ongoing arrangements. Stating that the district administration is taking all measures for hassle-free darshan for devotees, he has sought public cooperation for smooth conduct of the event.

According to him, steps are being taken to ease the rush on queue lines and for the supply of food and drinking water to devotees.

A team of ministers will take stock of the arrangements at the collectorate on April 12, according to the collector.

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