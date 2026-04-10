Ayesha Takia movies that deserve a rewatch

In the mid-2000s, Ayesha Takia quickly became one of Bollywood’s most recognisable young faces. With her childlike face, expressive eyes, natural charm, and memorable performances, she carved a space for herself in an industry filled with rising stars. Though she stepped away from the limelight sooner than many expected, her filmography still holds some movies worth revisiting. Whether it is her National Award-winning performance in Dor or her role in Tarzan, Ayesha Takia’s films remain a nostalgic reminder of a distinct era in Bollywood.

Here are some of her movies that deserve a rewatch:

1. Tarzan- The Wonder Car

Raj, a college student and passionate mechanic, finds a car in a scrapyard and restores it into a futuristic supercar. He takes his girlfriend Priya for a ride, unaware that her father played a role in the murder of Raj’s own father, Deven Chaudhary, a renowned car designer.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

2. Wanted

Ayesha Takia plays Jhanvi, Radhe’s girlfriend. Radhe is a feared mercenary known for his ruthless ways of collecting money. He works with the Mumbai underworld and the ruthless mafia. During an intense face-off with Gani Bhai and Datta Pawle, his true identity is revealed.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Dor

Meera is a young widow whose late husband, Shankar, was killed in a supposed accident in Saudi Arabia. Zeenat, an independent woman from Himachal, learns about her husband, Amir, facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia for murdering his roommate, Shankar. She tracks Meera down to make her sign the “letter of pardon”.

Where to watch: Sony LIV and YouTube

4. Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota

Four lives become unexpectedly intertwined in the days leading up to the 9/11 attacks. Rajubhai, played by Paresh Rawal, is connected to each of these stories, which include a young couple anxious about their future, a middle-aged woman struggling to improve her financial situation, and a stockbroker planning to flee to the US to escape his mounting problems.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBUyBxDaRh8

5. Salaam-E-Ishq

Featuring a star-studded cast including Ayesha Takia, Akshaye Khanna, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and many more, the film revolves around six couples navigating different challenges in their relationships. While some appear perfect on the outside but struggle internally, others are deeply in love yet find their relationships tested by fate.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ayesha Takia’s filmography, though not extensive, continues to resonate with fans who remember her performances fondly. Her versatility and authenticity brought depth to each character she portrayed, leaving a distinct mark on Bollywood’s landscape. Revisiting these movies offers not just nostalgia but also a reminder of her unique contributions to Indian cinema.

Also read: Underrated horror on Amazon Prime that deserves your attention

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