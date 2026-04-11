Cabinet approves cable landing station project in Vizag

The State Cabinet, at its meeting held in Amaravati on April 10, Friday approved allotment of land for a cable landing station in Visakhapatnam.

In tune with the recommendations of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, okayed allotment of 0.4 acres of land to Sri Tech Data Limited, which plans the establishment of a cable landing station with an investment of Rs. 1,800 crore. Aiming at enhancing international undersea cable connectivity, the project is likely to strengthen the position of Visakhapatnam as a digital hub.

The Cabinet also approved an extension of the deadline for completion of the proposed PV Sindhu Badminton Academy and Sports school at Chinagadili in Visakhapatnam till June 2027.