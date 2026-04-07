VMRDA Praja Darbar: Pranav Gopal reviews public grievances

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal has directed the staff to resolve the representations received at the Praja Darbar within the stipulated timeframe and provide an appropriate solution to the problems raised.

Pranav Gopal, who participated in the Praja Darbar held at the conference hall of the VMRDA office on April 6, received the representations from the people. He discussed the problems with the officials concerned and advised them to take the initiative to resolve them. He asked the victims about the actions taken by the department regarding their issues.

A total of five grievances were aired at the Praja Darbar, out of which two were related to planning, one to real estate, and the remaining to the Administration Department.

Joint Commissioner K Ramesh and other departmental officials participated in the programme.

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