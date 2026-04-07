Andhra University cultural fest begins amid AU centenary

The three-day cultural fest of Andhra University began on a colourful note at the engineering college grounds in Visakhapatnam on April 6.

Being organised as a part of the AU centenary celebrations, the event saw participation of the students from the university and its affiliated colleges who showcased their skills, impressing the audience. Dances to the tunes of folk and film songs by students drew loud applause from the gathering.

Participating as the chief guest in the programme, actor Rajiv Kanakala was all praise for the performances of the students.

“I feel glad for being a part of the celebrations of the university as my father was a student of the great institute,” he said.

The actor lauded the university for giving priority to art and culture.

University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar said the cultural performances presented on the stage were a show of commitment and collective effort of the students.

Describing it as an unprecedented event in the history of the university, the V-C said a festive atmosphere pervaded the grounds with students performing on the stage energetically.

The function was attended by a member of the Governing Body, Sambireddy, Principals Jaladi Ravi, G. Girija Shankar, Seethamanikyam, M. Shashi, Padmashri, and M. V. R. Raju and others.