Andhra University centenary celebrations valedictory set for April 27

All is set for the valedictory of the centenary celebrations of Andhra University in all grandeur.

Launched on April 25, the year-long celebrations will be coming to an end with the participation of several VIPs including Sachin Tendulkar, Vice President Radhakrishnan, and more in the event to be held in the evening of April 27 in Vizag.

Andhra University College of Engineering grounds, the venue of the grand occasion, gets colourfully decked up.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest for the celebrations, while cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will be the special guest for the event in Vizag. The event will be attended by Governor Abdul Nazeer, Odisha Governor K Hari Babu, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers K Rama Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State B R Srinivasa Varma, State Ministers Nara Lokesh, Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and other Ministers, local MP M. Sribharat, public representatives and others.

According to Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar, arrangements have been completed for celebrations.

The celebrations will begin with cultural performances by the university students at 2 p.m. followed by the main event at 4 p.m.

Over 25,000 are expected to attend the centenary celebrations. Seating arrangements have been made in the three specially constructed German sheds which are divided into 36 compartments.

The Vice President, who arrives along with other guests, will watch the photo exhibition and paintings of the Department of Arts.

A special postage stamp, coin and coffee table book will be released to mark the occasion. A registration process is underway and sudents can directly obtain entry passes by submitting their details.

All the arrangements have been with the cooperation of the district administration and the city police, according to the Vice-Chancellor.

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