GVMC to Develop 60 Theme Parks Across Visakhapatnam

Aimed at making Visakhapatnam a model city for greenery, healthy lifestyle, and eco-friendly transportation, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is taking up several innovative programmes.

According to a press note issued by GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, priority is being given to environmental protection, social participation and development of heritage sites in addition to enhancing the physical and mental health of the people.

As a part of the initiative, 60 theme parks, cycling tracks and heritage walking tracks are being developed in the city.

There are currently a total of 174 parks in all zones under the GVMC, of which 139 are colony parks covering an area of 151 acres. Out of these, 60 parks that need further development have been identified and divided into six packages and will be developed as special theme parks at an estimated cost of Rs. 10.97 crore.

Each park will have a special theme, i.e., a nature theme, an adventure theme, a fitness theme, a children’s theme, and other special themes. These theme parks will also have beautiful gardens, flower beds, walking and jogging tracks, theme-based children’s play equipment, open gyms, yoga zones, cultural and educational exhibitions, sculptures, murals, information boards, fountains, water features, RCC benches, seating and rest areas, CCTV surveillance, solar-powered lighting, drinking water facilities, toilets, electric lamps, and water supply facilities for plants. These theme parks will also be developed with measures such as rainwater conservation, use of recycled material, local and low-water plants, and environmental protection.

With the objectives of protecting public health, controlling pollution and saving energy, it has been decided to observe every Monday as a ‘Cycling Day’ voluntarily within the GVMC limits.

An official advisory has been issued to all Heads of Departments (HODs) and Zonal Commissioners, and officers and employees have been advised to pedal to their offices.

According to the commissioner, people should also voluntarily follow this programme, as cycling improves heart health, increases mental alertness, reduces obesity, controls pollution and saves energy.

For the health protection of the people of Visakhapatnam, a pleasant atmosphere and pollution control, a beachfront cycle track near Sagarnagar Beach, 10 feet wide and 700 metres long, at a cost of about Rs. 2 crore, has been proposed for the development of a city cycle track, as well as a cycling track in the vicinity of the Arilova Skill Development Centre, 2.70 metres wide and 5.20 kilometres long, with a cost of about Rs. 3 crore, and a design has been made to promote cycling culture in the city.

In order to bring the heritage wealth of Visakhapatnam closer to the people, the GVMC has completed the development of the Heritage Walking Track in the South Zone of Visakhapatnam from Purna Market to One Town Police Station, measuring 1.20 km in length and 7.5 feet in width at a cost of Rs. 42 lakh.

For the convenience of heritage walkers, signboards, directional boards along the entire route of the track, and ‘No Parking’ boards will be put up with information material about the importance of heritage places and will be made available to the people soon.

The commissioner has called upon all the officials, employees and the public to adopt a healthy lifestyle and be a part of building a healthy Vizag.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu