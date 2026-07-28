Vizianagaram Accident: Speeding Lorry Kills Three in Van

Three persons, including a child, died and 13 others sustained injuries when a van carrying them was hit by a speeding lorry at Chelluru in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district on Monday night.

According to reports, three families, totalling 16 members, from Padmanabham, Denkada and Vizianagaram mandals booked the van for Rayagada to visit temples there. On the way, the vehicle was stopped at Chelluru village, and the lorry hit the stranded vehicle, killing three persons on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Chintapalli Rambabu (50), Majhi Narayana Rao (50) and B Mohana Naidu (8). The injured were admitted to a hospital in Vizianagaram.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu